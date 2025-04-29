John Mellencamp to perform at 2025 Grammy Hall of Fame Gala

Gary Miller/Getty Images
By Jill Lances

John Mellencamp is confirmed to perform at the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum's 2025 Grammy Hall of Fame Gala, happening May 16 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Mellencamp will be part of a special tribute to label Republic Records, which will also feature singer/songwriter Conan Gray.

In addition to the Republic Records tribute, the 2025 Grammy Hall of Fame Gala will celebrate this year's inducted recordings, including Santana's Supernatural and Cat Stevens' Tea for the Tillerman.

Additional performers at the event include Carlos Santana's wife, percussionist Cindy BlackmanEmmylou Harris with producer Daniel Lanois and jazz drummer Brian Blade; bandleader Jon Batiste, who's receiving the inaugural Ray Charles "Architect of Sound" Award; guitarist Orianthi; and Hamilton star Leslie Odom, Jr.

The Grammy Hall of Fame gala serves as a fundraiser to support the Grammy Museum's national education programs. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Mellencamp’s appearance will be his first performance of 2025. His last live performance was in October when he performed at the unveiling of the John Mellencamp statue at Indiana University in Bloomington.

