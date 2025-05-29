John Mellencamp apologizes for lack of 'Hoosier Hospitality' at NBA playoff game

John Mellencamp appears to be upset about what went down during Game 4 of the NBA playoffs Tuesday between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks.

The rocker shared a post on Instagram in which he calls out fan behavior at the game, with the Indianapolis Star suggesting he was specifically referring to what happened when ESPN's Pat McAfee tried to hype up the crowd.

McAfee was given a mic and called out several famous New York Knicks fans in the crowd, including Spike Lee, Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet. He told the crowd, "Let's send these sons of b****** back to New York with their ears ringing!"

Mellencamp decried the lack of "Hoosier Hospitality" at the game.

"I was embarrassed when somebody, under whose direction I don’t know, called out some of the people who had made the trip from New York to support their team – and in turn, support our team," Mellencamp wrote. "The audience booed these people. I’d say that was not Hoosier Hospitality. One could only say it’s poor, poor sportsmanship. I was not proud to be a Hoosier, and I’ve lived here my entire life."

He added, "On behalf of most Hoosiers, I would like to apologize for our poor behavior. I’m sure the Pacers had nothing to do with this smackdown."

The Pacers currently lead the Knicks in the series 3-1. Their next game is Thursday in New York.

