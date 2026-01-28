John Mellencamp reveals unique way he’s getting in shape for upcoming tour

John Mellencamp performs in concert during the 40th Farm Aid at Huntington Bank Stadium on September 20, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

John Mellencamp recently announced dates for his Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits, and it seems he's already getting his body ready for the trek, although how he's going about it seems a bit questionable.

The rocker shared a video on Instagram of him working out on a treadmill, while smoking a cigarette. He added the caption, "Getting in shape for the Dancing Words - The Greatest Hits Tour. Who's joining us?"

In the clip he puffs away as he tells the camera, “I’m gonna play 2 1/2 hours of nothing but hits so I thought I better get in shape, you know what I mean?”

Mellencamp’s Dancing Words Tour — The Greatest Hits kicks off July 10 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and wraps Aug. 12 in Mountain View, California.

He’s promised fans a set filled with hits including "Jack and Diane," "Hurts So Good," "Small Town" and "Pink Houses,” as well as break-out tracks he hasn’t performed live in nearly a decade, like "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute To 60's Rock)," "I Need a Lover," "Wild Night" and "Ain't Even Done With the Night."

Tickets are on sale now. A complete list of dates can be found at Mellencamp.com.

