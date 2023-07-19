John Mayer gives update on Dead & Company’s future

Dead & Company recently wrapped their Final Tour with a three-night stand in San Francisco, but it turns out, that may not really be the end of the band.

John Mayer, who formed Dead & Company in 2015 with Oteil Burbridge, Jeff Chimenti and Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, took to social media to reflect on his experience with the group and added some comments about their future.

In the post, Mayer writes that playing with Dead & Company “has made me a better player and this band made me a better person,” calling the whole experience an “opportunity of a lifetime.”

As for the future, he says, “Dead & Company is still a band - we just don’t know what the next show will be,” adding, “I speak for us all when I say that I look forward to being shown the next shaft of light… I know we will all move towards it together.”

Finally, Mayer offers, “This band changed my life, and I love you all for it. An incredible tour, an unforgettable ride, and a beautiful world of memories to visit. I’ll be seeing you.”

