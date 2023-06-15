John Fogerty’s “Fortunate Son” joins Spotify’s Billions Club

Another John Fogerty tune has joined Spotify's Billions Club.

The singer’s Creedence Clearwater Revival hit “Fortunate Son" has now been streamed on the service 1 billion times. It is his second tune to achieve the milestone, following CCR's “Have You Ever The Rain,” which reached 1 billion streams in March.

“I am humbled and honored to have my song 'Fortunate Son' achieve one billion streams [on Spotify],” Fogerty shares. “I wrote this song to express my outrage about the unequal treatment of people in our culture. These words came straight from my heart, and I still feel the same today. I am looking forward to celebrating this song with my fans.”

Released in October 1969, "Fortunate Son" appeared on CCR's album Willy and the Poor Boys. The track peaked at #3 on the Billboard charts and wound up becoming an anti-war movement anthem during the Vietnam War. In 2013 it was chosen by the Library of Congress for inclusion in the National Recording Registry.

And speaking of that celebration with fans, Fogerty is set to kick off a new leg of his North American tour on July 9 in Ravinia, Illinois. A complete list of tour dates can be found at Fogerty.com.

