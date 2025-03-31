John Fogerty to celebrate 80th birthday on stage in New York

John Fogerty is turning 80 this year and he'll celebrate the milestone on stage.

The Creedence Clearwater Revival rocker has announced he'll headline a May 28 birthday show at New York's Beacon Theatre. The show will have Fogerty backed by his sons Shane and Tyler Fogerty, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will treat fans to a set filled with his classic hits.

Local presales for tickets kick off Wednesday at 10 a.m. with tickets going on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Fogerty’s birthday show is one of many concerts he has on the schedule this year. He’s set to play New Orleans Jazz Fest on April 24, and will launch a European tour on June 20 in Spain. He’s also confirmed for the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival, taking place June 25-29. It will be his first time performing at Glastonbury in nearly 20 years.

A complete list of Fogerty dates can be found at JohnFogerty.com.

