John Fogerty rerecords classic Creedence Clearwater Revival tunes for new album, 'Legacy'

John Forgerty turned 80 on Wednesday but age isn't slowing him down.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced he'll release a new album, Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years, on Aug. 22, featuring a track list made up of newly recorded versions of his classic CCR tunes.

Forgerty announced the new album onstage during his 80th birthday celebration at New York’s Beacon Theatre Wednesday night. He returns to the venue for a second show on Thursday.

The album, produced by Fogerty and his son Shane, comes two years after Fogerty fully regained the rights to his CCR catalog. The rocker is backed on the album by both of his sons, Shane and Tyler.

Songs on the 20-track album include "Proud Mary," "Bad Moon Rising," "Fortunate Son," "Have You Ever Seen the Rain," "Born on the Bayou" and more. All are labeled (John's Version), similar to what Taylor Swift has done when rerecording her early albums.

"For most of my life I did not own the songs I had written," says John. "Getting them back changes everything. Legacy is my way of celebrating that—of playing these songs on my terms, with the people I love."

As a preview of the record, Fogerty has released three tracks: "Up Around the Bend," "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" and "Porterville" – all of them now available via digital outlets.

Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years is available for preorder now.

