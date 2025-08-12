John Fogerty ‘really proud’ of Bruce Springsteen for calling out Donald Trump

John Fogerty and Bruce Springsteen perform onstage at the 25th Anniversary Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concert at Madison Square Garden on October 29, 2009 in New York City/Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

John Fogerty is sticking up for Bruce Springsteen.

During an appearance on Rolling Stone's Music Now podcast, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer expressed his support for Bruce calling out President Donald Trump during his concerts in Europe.

"I’m really proud of Bruce for just sticking up for his values [and] not being afraid to voice them," Fogerty says.

Trump responded to Springsteen's comments on Truth Social, calling him "Highly Overrated."

Fogerty says that even though he thinks Trump is "very similar" to President Richard Nixon, Nixon would have known better than to call out Springsteen for what he said.

"President Nixon would’ve realized not to give the other side publicity by acknowledging and talking about it," he tells the podcast. "Cause you just make it more famous when you do that."

Fogerty is set to release his new album, Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years, on Aug. 22, featuring rerecorded versions of his CCR classics. While Fogerty had a rocky relationship with his bandmates following their acrimonious split in 1972, he still recognizes that what they had was something special.

"Those are the four people that made those records," he says on the podcast, talking about his bandmates Tom Fogerty, Stu Cook and Doug Clifford. "And that didn’t particularly happen again in history. So obviously those four human beings are unique human beings."

He adds, "I still give a lot of credit to the way something like 'Proud Mary' feels or 'Born on the Bayou.' And there is mystery in that — there's a mysterious aura or ingredient that I'm not gonna sit here and say was in my pocket."

