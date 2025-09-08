John Fogerty announces new Las Vegas dates, including New Year’s Eve show

By Jill Lances
John Fogerty will be kicking off the new year in Las Vegas.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has announced a new set of Las Vegas dates, including a special New Year’s Eve show.

John Fogerty, Live in Las Vegas at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will consist of six dates: the special Dec. 31 show, followed by performances on Jan. 2 and 3, and March 18, 20 and 21.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 9 a.m. PT.

Fogerty recently released the new album Legacy: the Creedence Clearwater Revival years,, which had him recording new versions of his classic Creedence Clearwater Revival tunes. He has several more U.S. shows on his schedule for the year, including stops in Nashville, Atlanta and Boston. A complete list of dates can be found at JohnFogerty.com.

