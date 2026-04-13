John Fogerty adds Canadian dates to his 2026 Legacy Tour

ohn Fogerty performs during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

John Fogerty has added some Canadian dates to his 2026 The Legacy Tour.

The “Fortunate Son” rocker has added three shows in Ontario to his schedule: Aug. 20 in Windsor, Aug. 21 in Toronto and Aug. 22 in Rama.

The tour has Fogerty celebrating songs from his Creedence Clearwater Revival catalog.

A presale for tickets begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Fogerty’s next show is May 8 in Temecula, California. He has dates booked in California and Arizona through June.

He’s also set to launch new Legacy Tour dates with fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Steve Winwood on Sept. 3 in Tinley Park, Illinois, outside of Chicago, with the tour wrapping Sept. 20 in Hollywood, Florida.

A complete list of dates can be found at JohnFogerty.com.

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