John Fogerty adds Canadian dates to his 2026 Legacy Tour

ohn Fogerty performs during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)
By Jill Lances

John Fogerty has added some Canadian dates to his 2026 The Legacy Tour.

The “Fortunate Son” rocker has added three shows in Ontario to his schedule: Aug. 20 in Windsor, Aug. 21 in Toronto and Aug. 22 in Rama.

The tour has Fogerty celebrating songs from his Creedence Clearwater Revival catalog.

A presale for tickets begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Fogerty’s next show is May 8 in Temecula, California. He has dates booked in California and Arizona through June.

He’s also set to launch new Legacy Tour dates with fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Steve Winwood on Sept. 3 in Tinley Park, Illinois, outside of Chicago, with the tour wrapping Sept. 20 in Hollywood, Florida.

A complete list of dates can be found at JohnFogerty.com.

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