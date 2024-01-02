John 5 on making music with Mötley Crüe: “It’s pretty magical”

Mötley Crüe has been teasing new music for a while now. They first shared in April that they were once again working with Dr. Feelgood producer Bob Rock, and in December, bassist Nikki Sixx confirmed new tunes would be out in 2024.

Well, now guitarist John 5 is getting fans excited for what to expect, revealing in an interview with Illinois Entertainer that Nikki is constantly working on new material.

"Just the other day, Nikki called me and he was playing guitar over the phone and he'll play a riff, and he'll sing this melody, and it sounded like it could be something off of Too Fast For Love," he says, referring to the band's 1981 debut album. "It's just natural for him to write these songs that I have loved and lots of other people have loved."

He adds, “I think we’re always going to make new music because man, this guy is pumping out amazing lyrics and great music. When we all get together, it’s pretty magical.”

