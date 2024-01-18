Joe Walsh’s VetsAid hands out $260,000 in grants to Southern California veterans organizations

Courtesy of VetsAid

By Jill Lances

Joe Walsh's annual VetsAid charity concert took place last November, and it raised a lot of money to help veterans organizations based in, or with operations on the ground in, Southern California.

The Eagles guitarist announced that VetsAid has handed out a total of $260,000 in grants, including $30,000 grants to six organizations: CreatiVets, Children of the Fallen Patriots, TAPS, Foundation for Women Warriors, Veterans Legal Institute and Veterans Village of San Diego.

In addition, $15,000 grants went to Shelter to Soldier and Vets Community Connections, while $10,000 grants went to Fisher House Southern California, HunterSeven Foundation, Honor Flight San Diego and Cal-Diego PVA, and $5,000 grants went to Zero8Hundred and Navy Marine Corps P.R.O.U.D. Foundation.

The 2023 VetsAid took place November 12 in San Diego, California, featuring performances by Walsh, Jeff Lynne's ELOStephen StillsThe War on DrugsThe Flaming Lips and Lucius.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!