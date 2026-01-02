Joe Walsh reveals the secret to the Eagles’ longevity

Musician Joe Walsh of the Eagles performs onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The Eagles will return for more residency dates at the Sphere Las Vegas in January, with dates confirmed through March. While they've already announced that the March shows will be their final Sphere dates for 2026, guitarist Joe Walsh tells ABC Audio that doesn't mean it will necessarily be their final shows ever at the venue.

“We're in residence at the Sphere. From time to time, we'll come back,” he says. “Other than that, all I know is we're not done yet. We love playing together.”

And fans certainly love seeing them play together — and it’s not just those who’ve been with them from the beginning. In fact, Walsh says their audiences are made up of all generations of music fans.

“I guess that's a secret to longevity,” says Walsh. “Kids know about us because their parents played our music, so they had to hear it. They had no choice. And now they have kids.”

He adds, “And everybody comes, you know? We have one, at least one of everything in our audience. Everybody gets along great. Everybody goes home happy.”

The Eagles' first Sphere show of 2026 is Jan. 23, with dates confirmed through March 28. They are also set to headline New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 2. A complete list of dates can be found at Eagles.com.

