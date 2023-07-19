Joe Strummer's 'Live at Acton Town Hall' to be released in August

One of Joe Strummer's iconic final concerts is going to be released later this summer.

Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros: Live at Acton Town Hall is a recording of Strummer's November 2002 London benefit concert for striking firefighters. It featured a surprise reunion of Strummer and his former The Clash bandmate Mick Jones — their first performance together in almost two decades.

The concert wound up being one of Strummer's final shows — and his last in London — as he passed away a month later. It featured performances of The Clash tunes "Bankrobber," "White Riot" and "London's Burning" as well as early version of songs that would later appear on 2003's posthumous album, Streetcore.

Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros: Live at Acton Town Hall was previously released as a limited edition Record Store Day exclusive in 2012. The new remastered reissue, coming August 15, is being released on CD for the first time ever and as a special edition two-LP clear vinyl set featuring never-before-seen show photos and new liner notes. Both are available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for Joe Strummer and The Mescaleros: Live at Acton Town:

"Shaktar Donetsk"

"Bhindee Bhagee"

"Rudie Can't Fail"

"Tony Adams"

"(White Man) In Hammersmith Palais"

"Mega Bottle Ride"

"Get Down Moses"

"Police and Thieves"

"Cool 'N' Out"

"Police On My Back"

"Johnny Appleseed"

"Coma Girl"

"I Fought The Law"

"Bankrobber" (featuring Mick Jones)

"White Riot" (featuring Mick Jones)

"London's Burning" (featuring Mick Jones)

