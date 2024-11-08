Joe Satriani offering private performances to fans who buy his new artwork

In addition to being an iconic guitarist, Joe Satriani is also a painter. He announced plans to appear live at two Florida galleries to show his new work in December — and serenade the fans who buy them.

Satriani, who recently wrapped up Sammy Hagar's Best of All Worlds Tour, will make appearances at the Wentworth Gallery at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Dec. 6 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and at the Wentworth Gallery in Boca Raton Town Center Mall on Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

His original canvases will be on display, as well as hand-painted guitars. And those lucky fans who show up and buy one of the guitarist's works will be treated to a private performance in the gallery during the last hour of his appearance at each gallery.

Images that recur in Satriani's brightly colored paintings include flags, hearts, alien faces and the Statue of Liberty. He says of his art, "Music and art are my passions ... challenging the straight line and the concepts of what belongs with what excites me. I want to experience new color combinations to make me see beyond the prevailing reality."

He adds, "When I paint and play my guitar, I strive to be in a state of exhilaration and communicate that feeling to my fans."

On Jan. 31, Satriani will release G3 Reunion Live, an album that documents his most recent tour with fellow guitar greats Steve Vai and Eric Johnson.

