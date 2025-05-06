Joe Satriani and Steve Vai’s SatchVai Band releases debut single featuring Deep Purple’s Glen Hughes

Guitar greats Joe Satriani and Steve Vai announced in December they were coming together to form the SatchVai Band, and now they are sharing the band's first single.

The pair just released the aptly titled song "I Wanna Play My Guitar," featuring former Deep Purple singer Glen Hughes.

"This song depicts all that Joe and I used to think about as teenagers. All of the things we loved about pounding rock and roll and the glorious guitar," Vai tells Guitar Player. "It is an absolute phenom for us to be able to present to you now our teenage aspirations in this song."

He adds, "It feels like freedom and joy and I recommend everybody find some time in their life to play the guitar. And to be able to hear the mighty voice of one of our childhood heroes on this track, the great Glenn Hughes is more than the icing on the cake, enjoy!"

"I Wanna Play My Guitar" is available now via digital outlets.

SatchVai Band is set to launch The Surfing with Hydra tour of the U.K. and Europe on June 13 in York, England. So far they haven't announced any U.S. shows. A complete list of dates can be found at SatchVaiBand.com.

