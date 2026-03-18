Joe Jackson releases 'Hope and Fury' track ‘After All This Time’

Joe Jackson is sharing another track off his upcoming album, Hope and Fury.

Following the release of "Welcome to Burning-By-Sea" and "Fabulous People," Jackson has released the track "After All This Time." According to a press release, the song finds the "Is She Really Going Out With Him" singer in a "classic bittersweet melodic mode as he reflects on relationships."

Hope and Fury, dropping April 10, features nine new Jackson tunes. It is the singer's first album since 2023's What a Racket!

Hope and Fury is available for preorder now.

Jackson is set to hit the road in support of the album, with North American dates kicking off May 11 in Poughkeepsie, New York, and wrapping July 18 in New York City. The tour will have Jackson playing more than 80 shows and visiting 14 countries.

A complete list of dates can be found at JoeJackson.com.

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