Joe Jackson releases first single off new album 'Hope and Fury'

Joe Jackson is giving fans their first preview of his upcoming album, Hope and Fury.

The "Is She Really Going Out With Him" singer has released the first single from the record, "Welcome to Burning-By-Sea," which was inspired by two cities in England: Brighton and his hometown of Portsmouth. According to the press release, the fictional seaside town in the song "becomes a microcosm of the whole country, with all its contrasts and contradictions."

"Welcome to Burning-By-Sea" is available now via digital outlets.

Hope and Fury, Jackson's first studio album since 2019's Fool, will be released digitally and on CD and 180g vinyl on April 10. It is available for preorder now.

Jackson is set to head out on a new tour in support of the album, which will have him playing more than 80 shows and visiting 14 countries. North American dates kick off May 11 in Poughkeepsie, New York, and wrap July 18 in New York City. He then heads to the U.K. and Europe in September.

A complete list of dates can be found at JoeJackson.com.

