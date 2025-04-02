Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Cheap Trick set for Taste of Minnesota

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Cheap Trick are set to headline the main stage at the upcoming Taste of Minnesota festival, July 5 and July 6 in downtown Minneapolis.

The rockers will play opening day of the festival, with rapper Ludacris playing day two.

Taste of Minnesota, an outdoor music and food festival, is free and open to the public. More info can be found at taste-of-minnesota.square.site.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts' next show is April 12 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. They are also set to join Billy Idol on his It's A Nice Day To …Tour Again tour, starting April 30 in Phoenix, Arizona. A complete list of dates can be found at JoanJett.com.

Cheap Trick is currently on Heart's Royal Flush tour, which hits Montreal on Wednesday. They also have several other dates on the schedule, including an appearance at New Orleans' Jazz Fest on April 25. A complete list of dates can be found at CheapTrick.com.

