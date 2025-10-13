Joan Jett & the Blackhearts returning to Las Vegas

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts are returning to Las Vegas.

After a successful run of dates at the House of Blues Las Vegas back in June, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will return to the venue, inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, in 2026 with five new dates: Feb. 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21.

A Citi presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, followed by a fan presale starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

A complete list of dates can be found at JoanJett.com.

In other Joan Jett news … the rocker is paying tribute a former member of the Blackhearts, drummer Thommy Price, who passed away at the age of 68. His death was announced by his wife on Facebook.

"We lost a member of the Blackheart family- the one of a kind Thommy Price," Jett wrote on Instagram alongside video of him performing. "Thommy was a legendary drummer who was a Blackheart for 4 decades. He was a drummer's drummer and admired by so many. Our hearts are heavy. Sending love to his beautiful family. We love you Thommy."

