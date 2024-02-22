Jimmy Page collaboration with Gibson Guitars announced at Gibson Garage London launch

Gibson Guitars has announced a new collaborative partnership with legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

The news was announced during the launch of Gibson Garage London, which officially opens to the public on Saturday, February 24. It’s the guitar company’s first flagship store outside of the U.S.

“When I met with (Gibson President and CEO) Cesar (Gueikian) and he explained what the future of Gibson looked like, I knew I needed to be involved,” Page shares. “There is a spirit in the place; after seeing the people working at the factories and getting a connection with them, I knew that picking up that Les Paul Custom and the Doubleneck all those years ago was certainly the right decision.”

Details regarding the partnership have not yet been revealed, but Gibson previewed the collab with a video trailer featuring Page posing with his doubleneck guitar.

And Page wasn't the only superstar guitarist at the Gibson Garage London launch. Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi and Queen's Brian May were on hand for the celebration, with May sharing a photo with his fellow guitar greats on Instagram.

“The new Gibson Garage London will be just what we all used to dream a guitar shop should be, a place where a young player can feel welcome and mix with the finest instruments, amps, and ancillary gear-and NOT be told to keep their hands to themselves! It's a new era in Rock - and the Twang is still the Thang," May said.

“It’s really great that Gibson have chosen London to create a new Gibson Garage," Iommi adds. "It’s not your average guitar shop-it’s a place where musicians can go to get inspired."

