Jimmy Page reflects on Led Zeppelin’s reunion at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert

Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones attend the premiere of 'Led Zeppelin: Celebration Day' at Ziegfeld Theatre on October 9, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

On Dec. 10, 2007, the surviving members of Led Zeppelin — Robert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones — reunited for their first concert together in 19 years at the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at London's O2 Arena. And Page is now reflecting on the experience.

The rocker shared pictures from the evening on Instagram, recalling how they were originally offered a 20- to 30-minute set, which wasn't good enough for him.

"I thought, I wasn’t going to do that – we needed to do a full-length set, because the energy, power, synergy and synchronicity would build as the show continued," he wrote. "We wouldn’t have been able to achieve that in 20 minutes. We would have always regretted the fact that we didn’t play another hour at least."

"I just really wanted to go out there, play well, and show what we could do," he added. "To stand up and be counted, so that people would leave the concert saying, 'I expected them to be good, but I had no idea they could or would deliver like this.'"

In a separate post featuring video of their "Kashmir" performance, Page continued to reflect on the show.

"I felt the adrenaline rising as the evening approached. The euphoric tidal wave was overwhelming," he wrote. "We had done the O2 and the response to it was so positive. The spirit of the band was shining."

Jason Bonham, son of late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, backed the band behind the drum kit for the show, and he commented on Page's second post.

"So grateful, I had the chance to play drums with you on so many occasions but this one was very special," he wrote.

The O2 show was the last time all three surviving members of Led Zeppelin performed together.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.