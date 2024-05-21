Jimmy Page calls The Black Crowes’ London show “absolutely phenomenal”

Jimmy Page went to see The Black Crowes when they brought their Happiness Bastards tour to London on May 15, and the Led Zeppelin guitarist is giving the show rave reviews.

In a post on social media, Page shared his thoughts on the Hammersmith Apollo concert, writing, "I must say, they were absolutely phenomenal. It was so good to see brothers Rich and Chris Robinson reunited and back beyond their best."

The concert featured a guest appearance by Steven Tyler for a performance of Aerosmith's “Mama Kin,” which Page said “was a thrill to watch."

“It was all such great fun and well done to Rich, Chris and the rest of the band for such an enjoyable and thrilling performance," he shares.

Finally, Page offers, “I really enjoyed my time playing with the Robinsons in the late 90s and year 2000 on the 'Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes' project, including our terrific 'Live At The Greek' release," noting, "I’d always thought the The Black Crowes were an exceptional band, I always thought brothers Rich and Chris are great performers and musicians – I still do but now even more so.”

The Black Crowes Happiness Bastards tour hits Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday. A complete list of dates can be found at theblackcrowes.com.

