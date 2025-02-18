Jimmy Page calls reaction to 'Becoming Led Zeppelin' 'humbling and inspiring'

Jimmy Page is sharing his gratitude for the positive reaction from fans who've seen the new Led Zeppelin documentary, Becoming Led Zeppelin.

"In light of your incredible responses and the demand for the Becoming Led Zeppelin film from those of you that have either viewed it at the IMAX or during its general cinema release, I must say that feedback from fans is just humbling and inspiring," Page shared on Instagram, alongside the trailer for the film. "Thanks to everyone for your enthusiasm."

And it turns out, fans are definitely coming out to the theater to see the film.

After a week of exclusive IMAX showings, Becoming Led Zeppelin hit theaters nationwide on Friday. Over the weekend it landed at #10 at the box office, bringing in $2.13 million for the Presidents Day weekend, with a haul of close to $6 million since its initial Feb. 7 opening.

Becoming Led Zeppelin, described as a "hybrid docu-concert film," is the first officially sanctioned documentary about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group. It features new interviews from Page and his Zeppelin bandmates Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, along with archival interview audio from the late John Bonham, archival live performance footage and more.

