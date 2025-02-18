Jimmy Page calls reaction to 'Becoming Led Zeppelin' 'humbling and inspiring'

Sony Pictures Classic
By Jill Lances

Jimmy Page is sharing his gratitude for the positive reaction from fans who've seen the new Led Zeppelin documentary, Becoming Led Zeppelin.

"In light of your incredible responses and the demand for the Becoming Led Zeppelin film from those of you that have either viewed it at the IMAX or during its general cinema release, I must say that feedback from fans is just humbling and inspiring," Page shared on Instagram, alongside the trailer for the film. "Thanks to everyone for your enthusiasm."

And it turns out, fans are definitely coming out to the theater to see the film.

After a week of exclusive IMAX showings, Becoming Led Zeppelin hit theaters nationwide on Friday. Over the weekend it landed at #10 at the box office, bringing in $2.13 million for the Presidents Day weekend, with a haul of close to $6 million since its initial Feb. 7 opening.

Becoming Led Zeppelin, described as a "hybrid docu-concert film," is the first officially sanctioned documentary about the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group. It features new interviews from Page and his Zeppelin bandmates Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, along with archival interview audio from the late John Bonham, archival live performance footage and more.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!