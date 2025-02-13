'Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek' getting 25th anniversary rerelease

The Black Crowes and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their live collaboration.

The artists will rerelease Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek on March 14, featuring a new mix of the album, along with 16 previously unreleased tracks, including "Jams," a song Page and The Crowes' Rich Robinson wrote during a soundcheck, as well as behind-the-scenes photos, videos and more.

The 36-track album features performances of both Black Crowes and Led Zeppelin tunes, recorded in October 1999 at Los Angeles’ Greek Theatre, and August 1999 at New York’s Jones Beach theater.

Page shares that he’s “really looking forward” to the rerelease, noting, “The new mixes capture the collaboration of those historic encounters and provide the full explosive passion and exciting energy of those alchemical moments.”

"The new Live at the Greek box set brings the whole experience of our work with Jimmy into a vibrant, electric, mystical and powerful perspective," Crowes frontman Chris Robinson adds, with Rich noting, "Going through the shows and putting together the new box set has been such an incredible dive back to that time in our history. It was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill to play these amazing iconic songs with the man who composed them."

As a preview, two songs from the set have been released, The Crowes tune "No Speak No Slave" and the never-before-released performance of "Bring It On Home," from Led Zeppelin's 1969 album Led Zeppelin II.

Both songs are now available via digital outlets.

Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek will be released in a variety of formats, including a 6-LP box set, and a 3-CD version. All are available for preorder now.

