Jimi Hendrix's food receipts, phone bills and other documents going on display in London

In between wowing audiences with his otherworldly guitar skills, Jimi Hendrix was just a regular person who ordered food and paid his phone bill.

That's what a new exhibit dedicated to the "Purple Haze" icon opening in London will show.

According to The Guardian, the exhibit includes various documents from Hendrix's time living in London during the 1960s. Pieces include receipts from meals ordered from the restaurant Mr Love, which was located on the ground floor of the building, and dry cleaning tickets.

"They tell a really important story of this one little moment of domesticity in Hendrix's life," exhibition curator Claire Davies tells The Guardian. "He had a very difficult childhood and then, during his four-year career when he was based in London, he was staying with other people or in hotels. So when he was here at 23 Brook Street, it was the only place he called home and the only place with his name on the rent invoices."

The exhibit will be open at London's Handel Hendrix House on June 19.

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