Jimi Hendrix improvisational recordings part of new Third Man Records Vault release

The legendary Jimi Hendrix is the latest artist to be featured as part of Third Man Records' archival audio series, The Vault.

The label, founded by The White Stripes' Jack White, is set to release Jimi Hendrix's Valley of Jams 1969-1970, featuring previously released improvisational recordings. The set is made up of three colored vinyl LPs, and comes with a bonus 7-inch standard vinyl, a patch and a bumper sticker.

Recordings on the set, mixed by Hendrix's longtime engineer Eddie Kramer, come from multiple sessions in both New York and London. It also includes a 28-minute jam, "Keep On Groovin'."

Jimi Hendrix's Valley of Jams 1969-1970, the 67th release in The Vault series, will be available to current Vault subscribers and for those who subscribe by Jan. 31 at midnight CT. More info can be found at thirdmanrecords.com/vault.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.