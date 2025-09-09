Jimi Hendrix Experience’s 'Axis: Bold As Love' getting deluxe box set

The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s sophomore album is the subject of a new reissue featuring plenty of extras.

Dropping Nov. 7, Bold As Love is a deluxe box set featuring the band's original sophomore album, Axis: Bold As Love, in mono and stereo mixes. There are also 40 bonus tracks, made up of alternative versions of songs, unreleased studio takes, demos, live tracks and TV performances. That bonus material includes 28 tracks that have never been heard before, including a demo of "Stone Free/Up From The Skies," which is out now.

There's also a Blu-ray featuring the stereo and mono mixes of the album, along with a Dolby Atmos mix by the album's original engineer, Eddie Kramer, and engineer Chandler Harrod.

"Jimi was fearless in his artistic expression. Each song, each lyrical composition was and is an invitation for those listening to be free to feel," Janie Hendrix, president and CEO of Experience Hendrix, L.L.C., says. "His music was an unapologetic statement of how he perceived the world and all the emotions it evoked. Bold As Love is the creative embodiment of those feelings."

She adds, "The Bold As Love set masterfully reintroduces the beauty of Jimi's musical depth, highlighting a significant segment of not just his career, but his life."

Jimi Hendrix Experience's Bold As Love is being be released as a five-LP+ Blu-ray or four-CD+Blu-ray set. It is available for preorder now.

Released Dec. 1, 1967, Axis: Bold As Love was a critical and commercial success for Hendrix, peaking at #3 on the Billboard album charts. It features Hendrix classics like "Little Wing," "Spanish Castle Magic" and "Castles Made of Sand."

