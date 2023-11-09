Jett and Morissette: The two artists will tour together in 2024

You oughta know that Alanis Morissette is going on tour, and she's bringing along Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

Morissette's Triple Moon tour, which also features rising country star Morgan Wade, will kick off June 9 in Phoenix, Arizona, and is right now set to wrap up August 10 in Inglewood, California.

In a statement, Morissette says, "I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams. Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”

A Citi presale will start November 14 at 10 a.m. local time via citientertainment.com. Fans who sign up for Morissette's mailing list at alanis.com by November 15 will be able to access additional presales ahead of the general onsale date: November 17 at 10 a.m. local time at Alanis.com.

Earlier this year, Joan and the Blackhearts opened for Bryan Adams and released a six-track digital EP, Mindsets. The band also appears on Dolly Parton's all-star rock album, Rockstar, performing a duet of their 1988 hit "I Hate Myself for Loving You." That album's out November 17.

