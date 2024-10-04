Jethro Tull reissuing 2003 holiday album, with previously unreleased recordings

The band just announced they'll be reissuing their 2003 holiday album, The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – Fresh Snow at Christmas, on Dec. 6, featuring a new remix of the album, along with 40 minutes of previously unreleased recordings.
It is being released as a limited-edition four-CD + Blu-ray set, which includes the new mix, as well as the original mix, along with live recordings from two charity concerts at London's St. Bride's church to benefit the homeless: Christmas Live at St. Bride's 2008 and a previously unreleased recording, The Ian Anderson Band Live At St. Brides 2006.
All formats are available for preorder now.
