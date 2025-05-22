Jethro Tull to release expanded five-CD edition of 'Living in the Past'

Jethro Tull really is living in the past with a new reissue that expands their 1972 double compilation album, Living in the Past.

Still Living in the Past, a five-CD/Blu-ray box set, is due out July 11. It includes remixes, edits, demos, live tracks and four promotional films. If that's too much Tull for you, there will also be a two-LP vinyl edition featuring stereo remixes of the album by Steven Wilson.

The package includes a fully remixed version of Tull's 1970 release Live at Carnegie Hall, the Steven Wilson stereo remixes and all the tracks from the Life Is a Long Song EP. Songs include "Locomotive Breath," "Teacher," "Bourée," "A Song for Jeffrey," "Dharma for One" and the title track.

Tull's Ian Anderson says in a statement, "After 53 years since its original issue, this collection with the Steven Wilson re-mixes and surround sound upgrades is a splendid addition to the Tull album series. It was conceived at the time primarily to update the Tull story for U.S. and European audiences who might not have had the benefit of the many songs which had already reached U.K. fans' ears."

He adds, "I am so happy to have this material made available again."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.