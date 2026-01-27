Jeff Buckley lands first Hot 100 single almost 30 years after death

Almost 30 years after Jeff Buckley's death, the singer has landed on the Billboard Hot 100 for the very first time.

Billboard reports that Buckley's song "Lover, You Should Have Come Over," from his 1994 debut album Grace, just debuted at #97 on the Hot 100. The song, which was never released as a single, earned 3.8 million streams between Jan. 16-22 to land on the chart, with the site crediting its use on TikTok for the streaming bump.

Although this is the tune's first time on the Hot 100, the song made its first appearance on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart in April at #22. It returned to that chart in July, prior to the release of It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley, director Amy Berg's documentary on the singer. It's currently at #13 on that chart.

Buckley died by drowning in 1997 after being swept away while swimming in Wolf River Harbor, a channel of the Mississippi River. He was 30.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.