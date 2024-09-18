JD Souther, solo artist and co-writer of multiple Eagles hits, dead at 78

John David "JD" Souther, solo artist and co-writer of many hits for the Eagles, has died. According to his rep, he "passed away peacefully in his New Mexico home." He was 78.

Born in Detroit, Souther moved to LA in the late '60s and formed Longbranch Pennywhistle with Glenn Frey. That band made one album, but after Frey formed the Eagles, Souther went on to co-write some of their best-known songs, including "Best of My Love," "New Kid in Town," "Heartache Tonight," "Victim of Love" and "James Dean." He also co-wrote Don Henley's 1990 hit "The Heart of the Matter."

As a solo artist, Souther scored hits with "You're Only Lonely" and "Her Town Too," the latter a duet with his friend James Taylor. Souther also worked extensively with Linda Ronstadt, a former girlfriend, recording the duets "Prisoner in Disguise," "Sometimes You Can't Win" and "Hearts Against the Wind" with her and writing songs that she recorded, including "Faithless Love" from Heart Like a Wheel.

With former Byrds member Chris Hillman and Poco's Richie Furay, Souther was part of The Souther-Hillman-Furay Band, which released two albums in 1974 and 1975. He provided vocals for songs by Don Henley, Christopher Cross, Dan Fogelberg and Roy Orbison, among others.

Souther also had an acting career, appearing in the TV shows thirtysomething, Nashville and Purgatory, and in the movies Postcards from the Edge, My Girl 2 and Deadline. He wrote the theme song for the TV series Anything But Love.

In 2013, Souther was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. His final album of original material, Tenderness, came out in 2015. He had planned to tour with Karla Bonoff starting Sept. 24; the tour will now be canceled. Donations in his honor can be made to Best Friends Animal Society.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.