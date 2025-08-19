Jason Bonham extends tour celebrating 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin’s 'Physical Graffiti'

An Evening with JBLZE Celebrating 50 Years of 'Physical Graffiti' tour admat/ Courtesy of Jason Bonham

Drummer Jason Bonham isn't ready to stop celebrating the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's classic album Physical Graffiti.

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening is set to kick off a third leg of their An Evening with JBLZE Celebrating 50 Years of Physical Graffiti tour on Oct. 22 in Louisville, Kentucky, with dates wrapping Nov. 26 in Hollywood, Florida.

The tour has Bonham and the band playing the entire Physical Graffiti album, as well as other Zeppelin favorites, like "Stairway to Heaven," "Whole Lotta Love" and "Good Times Bad Times."

"For me, this isn't just an album—it's the album," Jason, son of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, says. "Physical Graffiti has always been my ultimate Led Zeppelin record, and I set out to honor its 50th anniversary with 50 unforgettable shows. That vision now looks more like 70 shows!"

He adds, "The last two tours have been nothing short of electrifying, and I know the fall tour will raise the bar even higher as we revisit some of our favorite places on the East Coast."

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening still has several summer dates on the schedule. The next Physical Graffiti show is Tuesday in Monterey, California. A complete list of dates can be found at JasonBonham.net.

