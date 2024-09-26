Janis Joplin biopic to detail her last days, according to Linda Perry

Actress Shailene Woodley recently revealed that she’s been working with songwriter Linda Perry to develop her voice for the upcoming Janis Joplin biopic, and now Perry is sharing some more details on the film.

Perry tells Entertainment Weekly she's "been waiting decades for this movie to be made" and is honored to be a part of it. She describes the movie as "a raw and honest look into Janis Joplin's last days."

”Shailene Woodley’s emotional commitment and dedication to Janis is inspiring,” Perry adds. “I believe her! Shailene lives for the art and I can’t think of a better person to portray such a powerful, emotional, and complex artist."

Joplin died Oct. 4, 1970, at the age of 27.

Woodley's plan to produce and star in a Joplin biopic was revealed in early September. During an interview Wednesday on Live with Kelly and Mark she said she's been putting the film together for six years.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.