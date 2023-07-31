James Taylor makes surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival

James Taylor made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, which took place July 28-30 in Newport, Rhode Island.

According to Jambase, Taylor was a last minute replacement on Friday, July 28, for singer Noah Kahan, who had to cancel his set due to vocal issues. Taylor was apparently vacationing nearby and arrived for his performance by boat less than an hour before going on.

He delivered a stellar set which featured such iconic Taylor songs as “Sweet Baby James,” “Fire and Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Something In The Way She Moves” and more.

