James Taylor extends summer tour through September

James Taylor has extended his summer tour, adding 14 new shows to the trek.

The new dates will take place in August and September, starting with a two-night stand in Boston, Aug 26 and 27, and wrapping Sept. 17 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tickets for all new shows go on sale Friday at 9 a.m.

The tour, which has Taylor backed by his All-Star Band, kicks off May 5 in Phoenix, and includes several multiple night stands including two-night stands in San Diego and Santa Barbara, California; Woodinville, Washington; and Morrison, Colorado.

It also includes his annual shows at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts, happening July 3 and 4, and a performance at Milwaukee Summerfest on June 21.

All shows feature vocal harmony trio Tiny Habits as special guests.

A complete list of dates can be found at jamestaylor.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.