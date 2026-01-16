James Taylor, Duran Duran to play 2026 Beachlife Festival

James Taylor at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (Disney/Eric McCandless)

James Taylor, Duran Duran and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are set to play the 2026 Beachlife Festival, happening May 1-3 in Redondo Beach, California.

Duran Duran and Taylor, with his All-Star Band, and are set to headline the fest. Duran Duran will take the stage May 1, followed by Jett on May 2, with Taylor closing out the event on May 3.

Some of the other artists on the bill include The Offspring, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals, Sugar Ray, Sheryl Crow, and My Morning Jacket.

Information on the complete lineup and tickets can be found at BeachlifeFestival.com.

Beachlife Festival launched in 2019. The 2025 lineup included Lenny Kravitz, Pretenders, Alanis Morissette, Jackson Browne and The Beach Boys.

