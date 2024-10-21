Jake E. Lee shares more details on shooting: "I crossed paths with a couple of thieves"

Jake E. Lee has shared more details about the circumstances that led to his shooting on Oct. 15.

As previously reported, the former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist was walking his dog early in the morning in Las Vegas when he was shot three times.

In an initial statement, Lee's management said, "Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random." Lee now writes in a Facebook post, "I crossed paths with a couple of thieves."

"Dressed darkly, hoodies pulled down their faces and masks covering their mouths," Lee says. "Standing in a neighbor's driveway checking out his motorcycle. There was a verbal confrontation which ended with an agreement that I would walk one way and they would walk the opposite. That didn't work out."

Lee adds that he'll "probably talk in more detail about it later but right now I can only comfortably do a little at a time."

