Jake E. Lee shares statement following shooting: "I feel relatively very lucky"

Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee has shared a statement as he continues to recover from being shot in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Lee writes in a Facebook post, "I deeply appreciate all the concern and well wishes. Makes everything going on a little better."

Lee was walking his dog, Coco, early in the morning when he was shot three times.

"Don't want to go into details now, I'm tired, but I feel relatively very lucky," Lee writes. "The police found 15 shell casings at the scene which means he emptied his clip on me. I could only dodge so many so one bullet went through my forearm, one through my foot, and one in the back which broke a rib and damaged a lung."

"Priority now is to keep draining my lung till it's done crying," he continues. "Then we can pull that tube out and concentrate on the more minor injuries."

Lee concludes by assuring, "Coco's fine and appreciates your inquiries!"

Lee played in Ozzy's band from 1982 to 1987. In a statement to TMZ, Ozzy said, "It's been 37 years since I've seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn't take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him," adding, "It's just another senseless act of gun violence ... I just hope he'll be OK."

