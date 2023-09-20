Jackson Browne releasing remaster of self-titled debut

Jackson Browne is revisiting his debut album. A new version of the self-titled record will be released on CD and 180-gram vinyl on Friday, September 22, with both remastered from the original analog master tapes.

The new release will be packaged to resemble the album’s original vinyl release, which was designed to look like a burlap water bag. The cover reads, “Saturate Before Use” on top of Browne’s name, which led many people to think that was the actual title of the record.

Released January 1972, Jackson Browne featured two hits: "Doctor My Eyes," which peaked at #8 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Rock Me on the Water," which peaked at #48.

Here's the track list for Jackson Browne:

"Jamaica Say You Will"

"A Child In These Hills"

"Song For Adam"

"Doctor My Eyes"

"Something Fine"

"From Silverlake"

"Under The Falling Sky"

"Looking Into You"

"Rock Me On The Water"

"My Opening Farewell"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.