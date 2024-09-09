Jackson Browne to perform at Steve Earle’s 10th annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit concert

Jackson Browne is set to perform at Steve Earle’s 10th annual John Henry’s Friends Benefit concert, taking place Nov. 4 at New York’s Town Hall.

This will be Browne's second time performing at the benefit, having previously played the inaugural outing.

"Jackson Browne suited and showed up for our very first John Henry's Friends concert,” Earle shares. “We are thrilled to announce that, in celebration of our 10th anniversary, Jackson will return as our special guest."

Earle will once again host and perform at the concert, which is set up in a guitar pull format and will also feature performances from singer/songwriter Margaret Glaspy, and Americana duo Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public Sept 23. Proceeds benefit The Keswell School, an educational program for children and young adults with autism spectrum disorder.

Previous editions of the John Henry's Friends Benefit featured performances by Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp, David Byrne, Graham Nash and Lucinda Williams.

