Jackson Browne to perform at charity event celebrating Warren Zevon's music

Jackson Browne and Marshall Crenshaw are among the artists participating in Join Me in L.A.: The Songs of Warren Zevon, an October benefit concert that will raise money for the several charities, Variety reports.

The Oct. 24 event at LA's United Theater is presented by Wild Honey Foundation and the Zevon Family. It will feature performances of 25 songs from the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer. In addition to Browne and Crenshaw, the concert will feature many guest artists, plus some of Zevon's collaborators, including his co-writer and producer Jorge Calderon and noted session bassist Leland Sklar, who played on multiple Zevon albums.

Browne produced Zevon's 1976 self-titled album and co-produced his 1978 release, Excitable Boy, which featured the classic "Werewolves of London."

Tickets go on sale Aug. 8. The proceeds will benefit the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization, for which Zevon's son, Jordan Zevon, is the national spokesperson. Zevon died of an asbestos-related illness, mesothelioma, in 2003 at age 56. Also benefiting will be the Ed Asner Family Center for the Autism Community.

