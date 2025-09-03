Jack Osbourne blasts Roger Waters over Ozzy Osbourne comments

Ozzy Osbourne and Jack Osbourne visit the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 25, 2011 in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Jack Osbourne is firing back at Roger Waters in response to the Pink Floyd founder's comments regarding Jack's late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

Waters brought up the Prince of Darkness during an interview with The Independent Ink, saying, "Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life, we'll never know."

"Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense," Waters continued. "The music ... I couldn't give a f***. I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did. I have no interest in biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do."

The interviewer did point out that Ozzy was known for biting the head off a bat, not a chicken. In responding to Waters, Jack seems less concerned with him mixing up flying creatures than he is with the overall tone of the comments.

"Hey Roger Waters F*** You," Jack writes in a Facebook post. "How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls*** in the press."

The younger Osbourne adds, "My father always thought you were a c*** - thanks for proving him right."

Jack's sister Kelly Osbourne previously criticized pro wrestler Becky Lynch's comments regarding Ozzy and his hometown, calling her a "disrespectful dirtbag."

