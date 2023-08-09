Is Green Day teasing 30th anniversary 'Dookie' plans?

GREEN DAY ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Is Green Day planning a 30th anniversary Dookie celebration?

In an Instagram post, Billie Joe Armstrong and company shared a photo of a reel-to-reel recorder alongside the caption #Dookie30. They also included a pair of eyes emojis.

The RIAA Diamond-certified Dookie will officially turn 30 in February 2024. Not only did the album mark Green Day's breakout record, it's also considered a landmark release for the '90s pop-punk scene.

Earlier this year in January, Green Day released a 25th anniversary edition of their 1997 album, Nimrod.

Meanwhile, Green Day has also been working on a new record, the follow-up to 2020's Father of All...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

