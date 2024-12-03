Iron Maiden's '﻿Legacy of the Beast﻿' mobile game to shut down

Iron Maiden's Legacy of the Beast mobile game is shutting down.

In the game, which has been running for eight years, you play as famed Maiden mascot Eddie as you make your way through different levels inspired by the metal outfit's music and iconography. It often collaborated with other bands to bring their mascots into the game, including Disturbed, Ghost, Motörhead, Avenged Sevenfold and Five Finger Death Punch.

The game also inspired Maiden's Legacy of the Beast tour, which ran from 2018 to 2022.

Legacy of the Beast will officially come to a close on Dec. 31. In the meantime, the developers say they're "continuing to work on new projects with Iron Maiden that we are excited to share with you somewhere down the line."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.