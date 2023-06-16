Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson doesn't "want to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame": "We're not dead yet!"

Iron Maiden Perform In Tampere Venla Shalin/Redferns

By Josh Johnson

When Iron Maiden was once again passed over for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, metal fans felt it was yet another sign that the institution doesn't respect their favorite genre. Perhaps those fans can take heart that Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson continues to be disinterested in the honor.

"I don't want to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!" Dickinson tells The Telegraph. "Because we're not dead yet!"

Maiden was among the nominees for the Rock Hall's 2023 class, marking the second time they've been on the ballot but passed over for induction. Even though Dickinson, as established, doesn't particularly care about getting in, he does seem to agree that the reason Maiden hasn't been inducted is because they play metal.

"Some people feel almost actively threatened by metal," Dickinson says. "Not by the nature of the music. But by the fact that it doesn't conform to their worldview of what pop music should be."

"Pop music is disposable, darling," he adds. "Well: we don't make disposable pop music."

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees do include Rage Against the Machine, Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson and The Spinners.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

