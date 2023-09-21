Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson announces new solo album & tour dates

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is going solo again. The rocker announced he'll drop his new solo album The Mandrake Project next year, marking his seventh solo release and his first since 2005's Tyranny of Souls.

Dickinson is already planning to take his new project on the road, announcing dates in Mexico and Brazil, starting April 18, 2024, in Guadalajara, Mexico, and wrapping May 4, 2024, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

“This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it,” Dickinson shares. “I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life.”

He adds, "As for what The Mandrake Project actually is… all will be revealed soon!"

A complete list of Dickinson dates can be found at themandrakeproject.com.

In the meantime, Iron Maiden is gearing up to play Power Trip, happening October 6-8 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Maiden is set to play opening night with Guns N' Roses. The rest of the lineup includes Metallica, AC/DC, Judas Priest and Tool.

