Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson announces ﻿'The Mandrake Project: Year One﻿' comic collection

ron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is celebrating a year since releasing his new solo album, The Mandrake Project, with a commemorative package.

The release, dubbed The Mandrake Project: Year One, collects the first four issues of the album's companion comic book series, as well as its prologue. It also includes an introduction by Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter.

"Finally we are at the end of the beginning," Dickinson says. "I honestly have to pinch myself to believe that Volume 1 of The Mandrake Project is upon us."

"I sometimes get the feeling that I am not fully in control of the story, and that some other entity is squeezing the blood out of my subconscious and turning it into ink on the page before my very eyes," he continues. "We are just getting going. We are all… formed… of the dead."

The Mandrake Project: Year One is due out Aug. 5 and is available to preorder now via Z2 Comics.

The album The Mandrake Project was released in March 2024 and marked Dickinson's first solo effort in nearly 20 years. He'll launch a U.S. solo tour for the first time in nearly 30 years in August.

