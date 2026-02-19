Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson releases upgraded audio versions of 'Tattooed Millionaire' & '﻿Skunkworks' ﻿albums

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has released Dolby Atmos versions of his 1990 and 1996 solo albums, Tattooed Millionaire and Skunkworks, respectively.

In a statement, Dickinson says that the upgraded audio on Skunkworks "will blow your socks off."

"It's a record of which I'm immensely proud," Dickinson says. "In fact, as the years go by I grow more and more proud of everything that happened on that record. In many ways, it was a bit advanced for its time because we were bringing in all kinds of influences that other people in metal were scared of. It's very emotional and quite dark in places."

Speaking on the Dolby Atmos version of Tattooed Millionaire, Dickinson adds, "[Producer] Chris Tsangarides did a great job on the production and now with modern technology we can beef it all up and make it BIG in Atmos world! The album sonically sounds really good."

You can listen to both albums in Dolby Atoms now via digital outlets.

Dickinson's most recent solo album is 2024's The Mandrake Project, which marked his first solo record in nearly 20 years.

Maiden, meanwhile, is gearing up to launch the 2026 leg of the band's Run for Your Lives tour celebrating their 50th anniversary. The trek comes to North America in August.

